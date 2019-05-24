Flying Lotus Unleashes His Vision On "Flamagra"

Leave it to Flying Lotus to land David Lynch on his new project. Once again, the acclaimed producer continues to push musical boundaries, bringing forth his sixth studio album Flamagra. With a gargantuan 66-minute, twenty-seven track runtime, Flamagra feels appropriately cinematic in scope, a strange and diverse sonic odyssey set forth under FlyLo's capable guidance. With guest appearances from the aforementioned Lynch, Denzel Curry, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Thundercat, Solange, Toro Y Moi, and more, Flamagra is confident in its vision; sometimes, the music is allowed ample space to speak for itself.

For those wary of exploring a largely instrumental album, rest assured that FlyLo keeps things lively enough to retain interest, blending hip-hop elements with ambient, trip-hop, electronica, and more. Songs like "Heroes" conjure memories of peak Aphex Twin, while bouncy bops like "All Spies" play out like odd and mischevious Shroom trips. Do yourself a favor and let this one play out - if you lose yourself in the process, perhaps it's for the best.