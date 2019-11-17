Anything that the elusive MF Doom does is newsworthy. The rapper is rarely spotted, as he barely tours or does any press. He resides in London and not much is heard about him aside from news concerning his sporadic music releases. For these reasons, it must have been rather shocking for the crowd at Adult Swim Festival on Friday night (Nov. 15) when Flying Lotus brought out the masked figure during his set. Or should I say, a masked figure?

The Adult Swim Festival took place at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium over the course of Friday and Saturday. It featured a bunch of great musical acts - like Lekeli47, Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, Rapsody, Tierra Whack - and experiences associated with the network's programs. Flying Lotus performed under his Captain Murphy moniker, which encapsulates the experimental producer's rapping alter-ego.

"Y'all know about my man MF Doom, right?" FlyLo asked the cheering crowd, as the DOOM mask logo appeared on screen behind him. "I brought my man all the way from London to rock with y'all tonight." A man donning the mask and a winter coat started pacing around the stage while the Madvillainy cut "Accordion" played. Considering DOOM is a close collaborator of FlyLo's and also a strong Adult Swim affiliate, the crowd can't really be blamed for believing that the mysterious rapper had blessed them with his presence. After the suspicious performance of "Accordion", a purple-cloaked FlyLo approached his stage guest and removed his mask to reveal that it was none other than actor-comedian, Hannibal Buress. Well played.