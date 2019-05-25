Flying Lotus Taps Tierra Whack For "Flamagra" Highlight "Yellow Belly"

Flying Lotus is fresh off of the release of his latest project Flamagra which serves as his first album in five years. Don't get it twisted, he was still active within that time, scoring films, collaborating with others and hitting the road. His latest project, Flamagra arrived with a stacked list of guest appearances like Denzel Curry, Anderson .Paak, and Tierra Whack who appears on "Yellow Belly." Over a smooth, jazzy instrumental, Tierra Whack delivers an outstanding performance with her vocals. FlyLo explained in an interview with GQ that he was initially hesitant to ask her for a feature but he felt like it was necessary for his project.

"I hated to ask her for a feature. I had to. I just wanted to have our universes connected. To me, it was a long shot because I knew she wasn't doing features for people. And I don't like asking for stuff," he said. "But sometimes I guess you do need to."

Quotable Lyrics

Rare like a purple beetle, I'm Teresa, nice to meet ya

Bye Felicia, diarrhea, I'ma die just like Aaliyah

In the sky, I'm so high, everyone looks up to me

You a virgin, you could not compete

