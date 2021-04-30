Flying Lotus Is In His Element For The "Yasuke" Soundtrack

Netflix has been releasing a boatload of content this year, and one of its most recent releases is the highly anticipated anime series Yasuke. Starring LaKeith Stanfield and directed by LeSean Thomas (of The Boondocks, Cannon Busters, and Black Dynamite fame), Netflix's new anime is inspired by the life story of the real-life Black Samurai known as Yasuke.
Netflix summarizes the show's premise as, "A peaceful boatman once known as the Black Samurai is pulled back into conflict when takes a little girl with mysterious powers under his wing."
In addition to Yasuke hitting Netflix this week, a full soundtrack has also hit DSPs, and none other than documented anime lover Flying Lotus is at the helm of the new anime's score. Today, Flying Lotus shares the 26-track soundtrack to Yasuke, which features guest appearances from Niki Randa, Denzel Curry, and FlyLo's frequent collaborator Thundercat.
Check out Flying Lotus' soundtrack for Netflix's new anime "Yasuke" below.
Tracklist:
1. War at the Door
2. Black Gold (feat. Thundercat)
3. Your Lord
4. Shoreline Sus
5. Hiding in the Shadows (feat. Niki Randa)
6. Crust
7. Fighting Without Honor
8. Pain and Blood
9. War Lords
10. Sachi
11. Your Screams
12. Using What You Got
13. African Samurai (feat. Denzel Curry)
14. Where's the Girl?
15. Kurosaka Strikes!
16. This Cursed Life
17. RoBomb
18. Taiko Time // Sacrifice
19. Your Day Off
20. Your Armour
21. Enchanted
22. Mind Flight
23. Survivors
24. Your Head // We Won
25. The Eyes of Vengeance
26. Between Memories (feat. Niki Randa)