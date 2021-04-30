Flying Lotus Is In His Element For The "Yasuke" Soundtrack

Netflix has been releasing a boatload of content this year, and one of its most recent releases is the highly anticipated anime series Yasuke. Starring LaKeith Stanfield and directed by LeSean Thomas (of The Boondocks, Cannon Busters, and Black Dynamite fame), Netflix's new anime is inspired by the life story of the real-life Black Samurai known as Yasuke.

Netflix summarizes the show's premise as, "A peaceful boatman once known as the Black Samurai is pulled back into conflict when takes a little girl with mysterious powers under his wing."

In addition to Yasuke hitting Netflix this week, a full soundtrack has also hit DSPs, and none other than documented anime lover Flying Lotus is at the helm of the new anime's score. Today, Flying Lotus shares the 26-track soundtrack to Yasuke, which features guest appearances from Niki Randa, Denzel Curry, and FlyLo's frequent collaborator Thundercat.



Tasia Wells/Getty Images

Check out Flying Lotus' soundtrack for Netflix's new anime "Yasuke" below.

Tracklist:

1. War at the Door

2. Black Gold (feat. Thundercat)

3. Your Lord

4. Shoreline Sus

5. Hiding in the Shadows (feat. Niki Randa)

6. Crust

7. Fighting Without Honor

8. Pain and Blood

9. War Lords

10. Sachi

11. Your Screams

12. Using What You Got

13. African Samurai (feat. Denzel Curry)

14. Where's the Girl?

15. Kurosaka Strikes!

16. This Cursed Life

17. RoBomb

18. Taiko Time // Sacrifice

19. Your Day Off

20. Your Armour

21. Enchanted

22. Mind Flight

23. Survivors

24. Your Head // We Won

25. The Eyes of Vengeance

26. Between Memories (feat. Niki Randa)