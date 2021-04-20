mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flying Lotus Connects With Niki Randa For "Between Memories"

Mitch Findlay
April 20, 2021 13:21
Warp RecordsWarp Records
Warp Records

Between Memories
Flying Lotus Feat. Niki Randa

Flying Lotus taps Niki Randa for the emotionally breathtaking "Yasuke" soundtrack song "Between Memories."


Flying Lotus has returned with another new song from the upcoming Netflix original anime series Yasuke, which is set to drop on April 29th. In addition to the Thundercat-assisted "Black Gold," which is reportedly set to be the show's theme song, FlyLo has also served up the closing credits by way of Niki Randa-assisted "Between Memories."

Off the bat, FlyLo's largely instrumental track is extremely atmospheric, combining swirling synthesizers, shuffling percussion, and a wispy vocal melody from Randa. Though lyrically sparse, the song still manages to conjure heightened emotions as FlyLo's musical elements coalesce; there's power in his harmonies, and the eclectic producer deftly straddles the line between inspiring and melancholic. It's a testament to his ability to take listeners on journeys, and the fact he's able to evoke such powerful emotions within such a brief runtime speaks to his prodigious imagination. 

Check out "Between Memories" now, and look for FlyLo's music to play a prominent role in the upcoming Yasuke series, on which he serves as an executive producer.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

A warning, no waiting
We're off to leave now
Don't worry 'bout the weather, we're setting off together

Flying Lotus
Flying Lotus Niki Randa Yasuke
