Flying Lotus & Thundercat Connect For "Black Gold"

With Netflix set to launch the brand new original anime series Yasuke on April 29th, Flying Lotus has come through with a pair of new tracks from the soundtrack. As it happens, the Thundercat-assisted "Black Gold" is set to be the theme song, and curious listeners can check out the immersive groove right now.

Implementing reverb-drenched synthesizers and faint falsetto vocals, Thundercat's presence is swiftly felt as the bassline enters the mix. Lyrically, Thundercat reflects on themes of love and loyalty, themes that anime fans are certainly no stranger to. "Brought in a world, a world so brand new, endless possibilities," he signs. "A whole new identity, can't you see? Black gold of the sun, open up your eyes, open up your eyes." All the while, Flying Lotus' impeccable production conjures a lush atmosphere, which in itself is sure to imbue Yasuke with a distinctive personality.

Check out "Black Gold" now, and look for Yasuke to hit Netflix at the end of the month.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Don't mistake my kindness for weakness

Because I'm strong, you see

Stronger than you'll ever be

Loyal to the end, someone to call my friend

Whenever you need me, I'll be right here