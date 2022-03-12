Fly Anakin Releases Stunning New Project "Frank"

While lesser know, Richmond, VA native Fly Anakin is a seasoned veteran among his rap community. The gritty MC, whose voiced can be likened to Griselda's Westside Gunn, gets his kicks by matching with lyrical machines that can go toe-to-toe with him. This is evident in prior collaborations with Freddie Gibbs, Smoke DZA, Paul Wall, Blu and more.

Now, Fly Anakin is here with his brand new album Frank, which lasts around 38 minutes. Features on the project include Nickelus F, Henny L.O., Billz Egypt, Big Kahuna OG as well as frequent collaborator Pink Siifu. The album also includes stellar pre-released single "No Dough," produced by Madlib.

The ninth song "Class Clown," which serves as an interlude, received the music video treatment simultaneously when the album released.

Check out Frank by Fly Anakin below.

Tracklist:

1. Long Song (Come Back)

2. Dontbeafraid (feat. Henry L.O.)

3. Sean Price

4. Underdog Theme

5. Kenneth Cole Collections (Skit)

6. WaxPoetic

7. Black Be the Source (feat. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt)

8. Ghost (feat. Nickelus F)

9. Class Clown (Interlude)

10. Bread (Skit)

11. No Dough

12. Grammy Snubnose

13. Bad Business (Killswitch)

14. Poisonous Primates

15. Fly Away (Skit)

16. Telepathic (feat. Big Kahuna OG)

17. Bag Man