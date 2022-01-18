Fly Anakin Links Up With Madlib On "No Dough"

Richmond, VA MC Fly Anakin's built a solid following in the past two years but it's finally time for his debut solo album. The rapper announced his forthcoming project, Frank with the release of his new single, "No Dough." Produced by Madlib, who previously declared Anakin "one of the illest MCs," "No Dough" merges together's Anakin's descriptive penmanship with Madlib's jazzy and soulful production.

Frank will also include the two previously released singles, "Sean Price" and "Ghost." The project will include 17 songs in total with guest appearances coming from Nickelus F, Henny L.O., Pink Siifu, Billz Egypt, and Big Kahuna OG.

Anakin's upcoming effort will serve as the follow-up to his 2021 EP, Pixote. He also unveiled his second project with Pink Siifu, Smokebreak, following 2020's FlySiifu project.

Quotable Lyrics

Posse well-fed, put it on your head, you'll die

Five-finger discount, and the heat, I pull it out in July

All my life, I had to fight so it's fuck you

N***as don't ever help but always ask what you been up to