Flume Links With Toro y Moi For A Drum & Bass Sesh On "The Difference"

If you need a good tune to give you a quick energy boost, Flume and Toro y Moi have just the medley with their new collaborative track "The Difference."



Burak Cingi/Redferns

Drum and bass fans will definitely get a kick out out this one, which Flume says was made over the span of two days — one session went down at his place in Los Angeles and the other at Toro Y Moi's spot in Oakland. The Cali vibes can surely be heard in this vibrant and upbeat banger, and the only complaint we can even think of is that it took these two so long to make music together and that it's less than two-and-a-half minutes long. Hopefully more musical collabs arise from this union in the very near future, because "The Difference" proves they without a doubt play well together.

Listen to "The Difference" by Flume featuring Toro y Moi below, in addition to the music video as well:

Quotable Lyrics:

The difference in between

...all the faces you read

When the grass ain't green

When you fix everything

I don't know about you but I got to get it out and I don't know how soon

But if we die, I want to bring the whole thing