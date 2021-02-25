Although his daughter Yaya Mayweather has been catching flack for whining about Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk's popular song "Back In Blood," Floyd "Money" Mayweather has been in a celebratory state for a while now. In addition to spending time with his newborn grandson Kentrell Gaulden Jr., the former boxer has been celebrating his 44th birthday for weeks. His birthday officially took place yesterday on February 24, and in honor of the occasion, he hit Miami hotspot Swan for an extravagant birthday party.

According to Page Six, Mayweather's party was unfortunately cut short by local police. The city of Miami enforces a midnight curfew, and apparently, the party held for 50 Cent's nemesis ran past it. As a result of the curfew violation, Swan was reportedly given a $500 fine for ignoring the emergency order. According to a representative for Swan, however, the inadherence to the city's ordinance was not their fault; it was Mayweather's. In a statement to Page Six, the representative claims that despite high-profile guests like Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes arriving on time, Mayweather came to the party hours late, leading to the venue breaking curfew.

"[Mayweather] showed up two hours late to his private birthday dinner, just before midnight. The police who were in the neighborhood for a vandalism complaint at a nearby garage reminded the venue that they were past curfew and the venue was shut down shortly after,” the representative explained.

Although Floyd's 44th birthday bash was ended prematurely, Page Six reports that the champ was later spotted partying until 5 am at the Gold Rush Cabaret gentlemen's club.

[via]