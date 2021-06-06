Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have been building up a ton of hype for their fight which officially goes down tonight in Miami. This is the moment everyone has been waiting for and while Paul might be a significant underdog, there is no denying that there is some intrigue when it comes to whether or not he can land a punch and maybe even have a chance.

With the fight just hours away, many are curious as to how and when they can watch it. Well, thankfully, we have all of those answers. If you want to purchase the Pay Per View for the event, it will cost you $50 and you can grab it over at either Showtime or Fanmio. The broadcast will officially start at 8 PM EST although you will have to sit through an undercard first.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

This undercard includes a fight between Chad Johnson and Brian Maxwell, which will surely be exciting. From there, we have Badou Jack against Dervin Colina and Jarrett Hurd against Luis Arias. It's unknown when the Paul Vs. Mayweather fight will officially start, although it will all depend on the length of the previous fights.

Overall, this will surely be a massive event, and there could very well be millions of people purchasing the PPV. Let us know if you will be watching, in the comments below.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images