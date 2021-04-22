Floyd Mayweather is one of the most accomplished fighters of all-time and with his undefeated record, there is no denying that he is in contention for the greatest boxer ever. Now, however, Mayweather is putting his reputation at risk as he looks to fight the likes of Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. The fight was supposed to take place just a couple of months ago on February 20th although due to COVID-19, it became clear that the fight was simply not going to be feasible.

For the last few months, Mayweather and Paul have been negotiating on a new place and time, and according to TMZ, it appears as though the bout will go down on June 6th. This would mean the fight is on a Sunday, which is apparently the only eligible day of the week for the venue that they want to go to.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

While there are plenty of places that could work, it would appear as though the two fighters are hoping for this to go down in Miami. It's obviously a great city and once the summer rolls around, it's going to be a buzzing location. Having said that, this fight is going to garner a lot of fans, especially at the venue itself.

The date has yet to be confirmed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest information.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

[Via]