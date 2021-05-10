Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul have been embroiled in some drama as of late. On Thursday, Jake stole Floyd's hat directly off of his head and it led to a huge scrum in which Paul was given a black eye by a security guard. This all took place during an event that was supposed to promote the upcoming fight between Logan Paul and Mayweather.

During this event, Mayweather said that he would be down to fight Jake and Logan all in one night, which would certainly make for an incredible sight. In an interview with TMZ, Leonard Ellerbe - a promoter for Mayweather - noted that two fights in one night simply isn't possible. However, it seems like a fight against Jake could be a very real possibility at this point, which is something fans should be excited about.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Realistically, he could [fight both brothers], but no ... from a business standpoint, no," Ellerbe said. "[Floyd] and Logan are gonna have a great exhibition on the 6th of June and the whole world will be entertained."

It seems like Floyd and Jake have been angling towards a grudge match and if Floyd beats Logan with ease, then Jake's match would be a revenge narrative. While some in the boxing community feel like this is a sideshow, you can't help but feel like it's entertaining.

[Via]