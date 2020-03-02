Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are officially scheduled to face off for the third time in July, as Wilder wasted little time announcing that he intends to exercise the rematch clause in his contract. As it stands, Wilder-Fury III will take place on July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, which means Wilder has roughly four months to devise a training program to dethrone the Gypsy King.

One man who thinks he can help the Bronze Bomber make the necessary changes is none other than undefeated boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

During an event in Manchester, England this past weekend, Mayweather was asked, "Do you think Wilder will win in a rematch with Fury?" His response, "If I train him! If I train him, I can teach him how to win!"

Floyd had also posted the following message of support for Wilder following Fury's impressive seventh-round win, "Win, Lose or Draw ... Deontay is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community we should all uplift and support him throughout it all."

Whether Wilder takes Mayweather up on that offer remains to be seen, but it's clear he needs to tweak his game if he wants to win his title back on July 18th. Check out Mayweather's comments about Wilder-Fury III in the video embedded below, and click here to watch Joe Rogan's explanation as to why Fury was so successful against Wilder in their latest rematch.