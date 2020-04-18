Floyd Mayweather may not be following the rules of social distancing outlined by the CDC perfectly, as he was spotted without a protective mask on getting much closer than 6 feet from his friends while they were riding their bikes around L.A. While nobody's 100% perfect when it comes to carrying out every single social distancing guideline that has been enacted since this global health crisis escalated, it looks like Floyd made a few faux pas that could've been easily avoid. The retired boxer and his whole squad went for a rip around L.A. on their bikes on Friday, and based on the photos provided by TMZ, some of them were definitely riding much closer than 6 feet from each other. What's more is that Floyd couldn't even be bothered to wear a mask like some of his peers were. It's possible, of course, that he wasn't able to get his hands on one due to the major shortage of protective equipment in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic, but anything would have been better than nothing covering his mouth at all.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to TMZ's sources, Mayweather and his buddies have been taking almost daily rides around the same route all week. The former pro athlete was recently called out by his daughter YaYa's supposed "fiancé," NBA YoungBoy, who called him a "bitch ass n***a" while he was in the midst of responding to Kodak Black's claims that he was a snitch. YB's rant came after YaYa was arrested for stabbing YB's baby mama during a fight over him. Floyd has yet to address YaYa's arrest or YB's insults; however, YaYa's mother (and Floyd's ex), Melissa Brim, spoke out about her daughter's scandal, telling YaYa she's "got [her] back forever." Floyd's son and YaYa's half-brother, Zion, also addressed the situation by making some jokes about YoungBoy's fans.