Logan Paul has been getting heavily involved in the boxing world over the last few years, and fans have been taking notice. While the famous YouTuber hasn't exactly been successful in terms of getting into the win column, he has been very adamant about beating some big-name boxers and doesn't seem to have any fear when it comes to who he might fight next.

In fact, Paul was recently interviewed by TMZ, where he went off about Floyd Mayweather and how he could beat him in a fight. Paul noted that he is eight inches taller and 40 pounds heavier, which in his mind, would be enough to snap Mayweather in half.

"Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul said. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass! The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f*ck! I don't give a f*ck! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f*ckin' matter to me." Floyd heard these comments and immediately took to Twitter where he called Paul out for his arrogance. Mayweather even compared Paul to the likes of Conor McGregor, whom he easily beat just three years ago. "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch," Mayweather wrote.

At this point, a fight between these two is extremely unlikely, although it's definitely something that would be fascinating to watch.

