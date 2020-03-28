Floyd Mayweather is one of the most legendary boxers of all time and has made millions of dollars throughout his career. In fact, Mayweather's fights can make him upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars simply because his name draws a massive crowd. When you make a lot of money, the taxman frequently comes knocking at your door. If you don't pay these taxes, the IRS could come after you which would end up being a pretty scary sight.

Mayweather was recently on Instagram live with Antonio Brown and in the middle of their conversation, Mayweather lamented about the concept of taxes and how we have no clue where our hard-earned money goes. In fact, Mayweather claims there is no law that says we need to pay taxes. Brown seemed to agree with this notion although if they went to google, they would understand that there are harsh penalties for not paying taxes, including jail time.

When you're as rich as Brown or Mayweather, paying your taxes shouldn't be that big of an issue although, for them, it seems like a really big hassle. As for us common folk, we will have to continue paying our taxes without raising a single finger to the powers that be.

As they say, such is life.