It doesn't look like T.I. and his camp will be breaking bread with Floyd Mayweather and his camp anytime soon. T.I. and Mayweather began beefing in 2014. They had an infamous altercation in Las Vegas which Mayweather claimed stemmed from some type of jealousy regarding his friendship with Tiny. “I been knowing Tiny before T.I.,” Mayweather explained at the time. “I’ve never slept with her. I never kissed her, never touched her in no inappropriate way. Her friend Shekinah wanted to come to the [May 4th] fight. She brought Tiny with her. They came to the fight.” Tiny posted a picture at an after-party, leading to the T.I. and Mayweather confrontation. Fast forward to 2019, T.I. dissed Mayweather after the boxer refused to get on board with the Gucci boycott. T.I. aligned himself with the ongoing Gucci boycott after they advertised a piece of clothing that appeared to mock Blackface.

Now, Mayweather's DJ Jay Bling is claiming that T.I. and 5 of his friends jumped him during the 2019 BET All-Star Weekend. Bling took to Instagram to post a series of stories where he calls T.I. out for the alleged altercation. “TI JUMPED ME LOL!!” he wrote. “All y’all niggas hit like straight bitches…. 6 Niggas and all y’all did was scratch me up! Niggas jumped the wrong one tonight! I’m on yo bumper bitch ass nigga @troubleman31.”