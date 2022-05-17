Last Saturday, Floyd Mayweather was supposed to fight against his sparring partner Don Moore in a boxing fight on a helipad in Dubai. In the end, however, the fight was canceled just a day before the event due to the fact that the UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had passed away. In the aftermath of this news, the entire government was shut down, and the fight was ultimately postponed.

Over the last week, Mayweather and his team have been figuring out a way to make sure the fight still goes on. It had been confirmed that a rescheduling was, indeed, imminent, however, no one knew for sure whether or not it would go down soon or somewhere in the distant future.

According to TMZ, sources close to the situation are confirming that the fight is actually going to go down this weekend on Saturday, May 21st. The organizers wanted to hold the event as soon as possible and as it turns out, it is all going to be possible. This is good news for the fans, who are certainly eager to see just how good Floyd is at his current age.

