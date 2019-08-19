A video of Floyd Mayweather recently surfaced on social media, in which the retired boxer explained how he would be travelling to Saudi Arabia to go over the terms of a potential rematch with Manny Pacquiao. As it turns out, that fight won't be happening and Mayweather says he only made that video several months ago because he got paid a hefty sum of $2,200,000.

Floyd shared the bank statements as evidence of his claim, along with the following caption, on instagram:

"There is a video circulating that I made 8 months ago about a “MAYWEATHER - PACQUIAO” REMATCH. I got paid $2,200,000 to make the video. The truth is, the fight will never happen again. Now, swipe left and look at the money that got wired to me for the video. Now, who’s the smart one ? I’m making millions just for 10 second video drops"

Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach recently told TMZ that they're serious about Mayweather-Pacquaio II, but it appears as though Floyd has zero real interest in the bout, other than teasing his fans for a quick couple million.

Check out the video in question, as well as Mayweather's response, in the posts embedded below.