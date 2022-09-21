Back in 2017, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fought in a boxing match that put Mayweather's undefeated record on the line. This is the fight that made Mayweather 50-0, and since that time, he has only done exhibitions and showcases. Having said that, Floyd and Conor have been in talks about a rematch, for years.

There have been times when Mayweather has shown zero interest in this type of fight, but now, it looks like the rematch will, indeed, happen. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Mayweather came out and said that he wants to fight McGregor in 2023 and that it would be a professional right that counts towards his record.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Mayweather then went on to talk about his asking price for the fight, noting that it will have to be a substantial amount to get him out of bed.

"They already talked to me about my number that I'm going to receive," Mayweather said. "9 figures. You know we gotta start at least 100 million for Floyd Mayweather."

It's hard to imagine these two ever fighting each other again, but for now, Mayweather is aiming for a match in Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. This is an event that would bring in hundreds of millions of dollars, and it will be interesting to see if it all comes together.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

