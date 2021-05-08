Floyd Mayweather is gearing up for a huge fight against Logan Paul in about a month from now and many are curious to see how it will play out. Pretty well everyone believes it's going to be Floyd who comes out victorious, and if he somehow loses, it will definitely be one of the most embarrassing moments of his life.

Mayweather has remained adamant that this is just an exhibition and that it won't count against his record. Now, however, according to The Sun, Mayweather has plans to get back into fighting for real, and that he even has his sights set on Billy Joe Saunders. While this is would be an interesting battle, it is only going to happen if Saunders is able to upset Canelo Alvarez.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Alvarez and Saunders are set to fight tonight and it seems like a foregone conclusion that Alvarez is going to come away with the win. If Saunders is somehow able to squeak by with a win, then there is as solid a chance as ever that Mayweather will come knocking with an offer for a fight.

This would definitely be an interesting prospect although a lot would have to happen for it to work out. Regardless, it would be nice to see Mayweather fight some real boxers again.

Al Bello/Getty Images

