There is no denying that Floyd Mayweather is one of the best boxers of all-time and over the weekend, he was in Las Vegas to watch his rival, Manny Pacquiao, take on Keith Thurman. In the end, the 40-year-old Pacquiao was able to defeat Thurman in a fight that was both riveting and entertaining. Mayweather seemed to be impressed by it all, although we're not so sure he's looking to fight Pacquiao any time soon.

While walking around the arena, Mayweather was approached by a woman who wanted to have her boxing glove signed. In footage obtained by TMZ, Mayweather seemed more than willing to do so and was about to bless her with his signature when all of a sudden, he gave it back. That's when he looked at the woman and said "You already got some names on it, baby. You gotta have gloves with just me on it."

Based on the clip above, it's painfully obvious that Mayweather has never been good at sharing. In some ways, it's a good metaphor for his career as he hogged all of the success and the spotlight. With a record of 50-0, Mayweather is considered to be one of the best boxers ever.

Maybe next time the woman in question will return with a blank canvas for Mayweather to autograph.