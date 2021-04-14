Jake Paul has been trying to get a fight with Floyd Mayweather for months. He's set to step into the ring against Ben Askren this weekend but a fresh batch of sexual assault allegations may derail his future in boxing.

TikTok star Justine Paradise released a video this week, claiming that Jake Paul sexually assaulted her at his mansion in Los Angeles. The influencer claimed that she regularly went over to his team's house, where she described her encounters with Jake as "awkward." Apparently, the YouTuber would text her from across the room instead of actually speaking with her. One night, while they were in the studio, Jake allegedly grabbed Justine by the hand and brought her to his bedroom where they consensually kissed. Justine rejected his sexual advances, making it clear that she wasn't interested in going any further with him. He allegedly forcefully stood up, removed his pants, and forced Justine to perform oral sex on him. According to the TikToker, the assault only lasted about thirty seconds before Jake finished and went back to the studio.

Jake Paul has issued a statement where he "categorically denies" the allegations against him. His rival Floyd Mayweather has also commented on the claims made by Justine Paradise, saying the following:

"The kid is so thirsty, he harassing females. Some people don't understand the word NO!!! He must don't know they're locking everybody up quick for stuff like this. It was just a matter of time. Tik....Tok."

What do you think about the sexual assault allegations against Jake Paul, as well as the response from Floyd Mayweather?