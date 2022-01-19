It was a devastating blow for the loved ones of Josie Harris back in March 2020 when news of her death surfaced. Floyd Mayweather and Josie were together for some time and share three children together, and when news of her death circulated, Mayweather publicly grieved her loss. The boxing champ shared several photos from their past showing a young couple in love, and recently, Mayweather once again reflected on missing Josie.

Their relationship was filled with controversy and legal cases, but none of that is a concern for Mayweather who highlighted Harris's natural beauty.



Cassidy Sparrow / Contributor / Getty Images

"These females will never be you Josie. No veneers, No lip injections, no nose job and No fillers. ALL NATURAL 1 of 1," he wrote alongside a picture of Josie. "Love You Forever!!"

Cosmetic surgeries are common among celebrities and even those looking to gain popularity in celebrity circles, as BBLs have reached an all-time high. It is unclear what led Mayweather to share this thought, but he has amassed support from the public—not only for grieving Harris but for highlighting natural beauty, as well.

Josie Harris was found unresponsive while sitting in her car in the driveway of her Santa Clarita home. The cause of death was later revealed to be an accidental overdose.