Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the most legendary fighters of all time. The man remains undefeated and after 50 professional fights, there is no doubt that Floyd is one of the greatest to ever do it. With that being said, Floyd is still going strong in the ring as he looks to show people that he still has what it takes to win against strong opponents. It remains to be seen if Floyd will ever fight professionally again, however, the possibility remains very intriguing.

Meanwhile, Floyd is learning what it's like to be a grandfather. His daughter YaYa recently had a child with NBA YoungBoy, and the boy's name is KJ. Floyd seems to be quite proud of the young man, especially since he is starting to develop a fondness for boxing. As you can see in the Instagram post below, KJ can be seen staring at Floyd as he spars in the ring. Floyd was touched by this and ended up penning a lengthy and emotional message.

Via Mayweather:

"Grandson, Iâm very thankful for your great Granddad teaching me the sweet science of boxing, to hit and not get hit. I believe in working smarter, not harder. I retired from the sport undefeated with all my accolades and on my own terms. Even in retirement, Iâm still able to milk the game of boxing, continuing to make 8 figures or more. I will continue to do exhibition bouts making tons of money and people from all around the world will continue to pay because my hustle is just different. If Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, and the Waltons continue making money in their 50âs, 60âs, 70âs, 80âs, and 90âs, then Iâm not retiring from making money and Iâm younger than all of them. DONâT GET MAD, THIS IS WHAT GOD WANTED."





Perhaps KJ could be one of the next great boxing superstars. Of course, there is no telling whether or not this will be the case, however, the interest in the sport is clearly there. If anything, he will have the perfect teacher in Floyd.