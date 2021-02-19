Floyd "Money" Mayweather has been spending a lot of time with his newborn grandson, taking every possible opportunity to bond with baby Kentrell Jr., Yaya Mayweather's son with Youngboy Never Broke Again. He's also training for his big fight with Logan Paul, which is reportedly happening in the coming months. Of course, he doesn't plan on slowing down his luxurious lifestyle (despite the pandemic...) as he's also been pictured enjoying club nights out across the country.

Celebrating his forty-fourth birthday next week on February 24, the championship boxer decided to get a head start on the festivities, ringing in his birthday week with a ton of celebrity guests at a crazy-looking party in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Arriving in his $2 million Bugatti, Floyd joined the lavish ball at The Venue with Rick Ross, who he chopped it up with, surely bonding over their joint hatred of one man in particular: 50 Cent.

Posting a video of a toast to Floyd during Thursday night's party, Rick Ross showed up maskless (along with dozens of other similarly reckless guests) to show love to Mayweather, who will likely be having more than just one celebration.

Also in attendance were Jacquees, who was performing, Larsa Pippen, President Joe Biden's brother Frank, and many more.



Johnny Louis/Getty Images -- Futuristic-themed birthday party for Floyd Mayweather's 44th Birthday Extravaganza at The Venue on February 18, 2021

Happy birthday, Floyd. Check out some of the pictures and videos from last night.