Back in June, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fought each other in what proved to be an absolute sham of a fight. Paul didn't seem to be in particularly great shape while Mayweather wasn't even trying. For eight rounds, these two danced around without ever really doing any damage. It was a pretty sad state of affairs that had boxing fans demanding refunds and their time back.

Many have stated that the entire match was fixed and was simply a spectacle for a quick buck. Recently, Mayweather was at a convention for WBC, and he pretty well confirmed what the fans had been saying all this time. Simply, Mayweather claimed that if the fight had been a real one, he would have knocked Logan out in the first round.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

"People have gotta know, there's a difference between a real fight and an exhibition," Mayweather said. "I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would've been a blowout in the first round."

Most boxing fans know this already, however, it is good to see Mayweather confirming it. After all, Floyd did admit that he is a master of legalized bank robbing, which should be all the proof you need that he was more than okay with the check.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

