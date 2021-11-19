Floyd came out and said what many had already been thinking.
Back in June, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fought each other in what proved to be an absolute sham of a fight. Paul didn't seem to be in particularly great shape while Mayweather wasn't even trying. For eight rounds, these two danced around without ever really doing any damage. It was a pretty sad state of affairs that had boxing fans demanding refunds and their time back.
Many have stated that the entire match was fixed and was simply a spectacle for a quick buck. Recently, Mayweather was at a convention for WBC, and he pretty well confirmed what the fans had been saying all this time. Simply, Mayweather claimed that if the fight had been a real one, he would have knocked Logan out in the first round.
"People have gotta know, there's a difference between a real fight and an exhibition," Mayweather said. "I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would've been a blowout in the first round."
Most boxing fans know this already, however, it is good to see Mayweather confirming it. After all, Floyd did admit that he is a master of legalized bank robbing, which should be all the proof you need that he was more than okay with the check.
