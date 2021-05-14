Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are set to fight each other on June 6th in Miami, and for the most part, fans are intrigued to see how this all plays out. Of course, Mayweather is the heavy favorite here although there is a ton of risk. For instance, if he loses, his legacy will be questioned and the social media slander will be on another level.

As for the lead-up to the fight, things have taken a dramatic turn, according to TMZ. In a new report, it was revealed that Mayweather Promotions is suing PAC Entertainment Worldwide for $120 million after failing to make a $30 million payment back in March. PAC had promised to use its connections to help host the Mayweather Vs. Paul fight in Dubai, and as part of the deal, they would pay Mayweather Promotions a total of $120 million.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Thanks to the missed payment, Mayweather and his team were able to end the deal although it led to quite a bit of turmoil as they were forced to think on their feet and get a brand new fight date. In the end, everything worked out although Mayweather Promotions is looking to collect and PAC Entertainment Worldwide could be in for a very substantial loss.

This is a developing story so keep it locked to HNHH for more updates.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

[Via]