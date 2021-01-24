Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have had a rivalry for a very long time now. Ever since the two fought back in 2017, it's clear that they don't like each other very much and that fact isn't going to change anytime soon. McGregor has been practically begging for rematches, all while Mayweather has sought opportunities elsewhere.

Last night, McGregor lost in stunning fashion to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and Mayweather was clearly waiting for a reason to comment on the match. Upon seeing a social media post that pondered why McGregor is praised for his confidence while Mayweather is criticized for it, Mayweather decided to let his feelings be known. Taking to Instagram, Mayweather offered a large paragraph explaining that he thinks there is a lot of racism at play here and that guys like McGregor need to be taught a lesson.

Per Mayweather:

"I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people. Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it's like my leftovers eating leftovers."

These biases have existed for quite a long time and it's clear that Floyd is fed up with seeing them play out time and time again. Not to mention, Mayweather's post hints at the fact that a McGregor rematch is no longer in the cards, which is unfortunate but not surprising.

