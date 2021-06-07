Floyd Mayweather took it easy on Logan Paul last night although by all accounts, he was the one who won the match. From start to finish, Floyd was the better boxer and it's something that we all expected from him. After all, he is one of the greatest of all time and when you have that reputation, you need to live up to it every time you go out and compete.

Coming into the ring last night, Mayweather made a statement thanks to his fashion choices, and many fans noticed what he was wearing on his head. The legendary boxer had on a black leather snap back which said OnlyFans on the front and as it turns out, this piece of clothing is being released to the public for a limited time only.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Fight Night Snapback Hat is currently available for pre-order over at https://ofpromo.com/ for $30 USD. This hat is special as it is made with faux leather that is actually vegan-friendly. The OnlyFans logo is embroidered in metallic gold, and if you've ever wanted to feel like Floyd Mayweather, than this piece could very well be for you. Mayweather is set to debut his profile on OnlyFans, and this hat will certainly build some hype for that launch.

Let us know what you think of the hat and Mayweather's ring attire, in the comments below.

Image via OnlyFans