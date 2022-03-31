Over the years, there has been a debate around the NBA concerning load management. For those who don't know, load management is when players decide to skip out on games, even if they are not injured. It is a way of keeping guys fresh for the playoffs, and it is also done as a way to prevent injuries on players who might be a bit prone to hurting themselves. A solid example of the practice is Kawhi Leonard, who did a lot of load management during his season with the Raptors.

During a recent interview with Sports Icon, Floyd Mayweather spoke about load management, and how it's "not cool." Mayweather believes the practice is a slap in the face to the fans who pay big bucks to watch the games. As far as Mayweather is concerned, if you aren't hurt, you should absolutely be on the court.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for CGI Merchant Group

“They will play a couple games and take a couple games off,” Mayweather said. “That’s not cool. With that type of money, if you’re not hurt, you need to be out there playing ’cause these people pay a lot of money for the NBA players to entertain.”

This is a very fan-friendly take, and we hope some NBA players take notice. NBA ticket prices continue to rise, yet player participation is still diminishing. With that in mind, it is easy to see why some supporters might be a bit frustrated with their favorite teams and players.

