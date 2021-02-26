Back in 2008, many NBA fans were hoping for LeBron James and Kobe Bryant to play each other in the NBA Finals. Instead, the Cleveland Cavaliers faltered against the Boston Celtics, which led to a showdown between Kobe and the likes of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett. In the end, the Celtics came away victorious, while the Lakers would go on to win the next two NBA championships.

To commemorate what could have been, Topps created a rare LeBron-Kobe card that now sells for a wild price of $15,000 USD. According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather was actually gifted the card for his 44th birthday which went down on Wednesday.

Trading cards have grown exponentially in value throughout the pandemic, as collectors delve back into their hobby. These cards continue to increase in value, which makes them a sound investment for those looking to diversify their portfolio. Some people are even taking out loans to buy these cards, as they are confident the leveraged purchase will lead to some massive gains.

While Mayweather certainly doesn't need the money, there is no doubt that this card is an asset that will continue to balloon in value, and he will be best served to keep it protected. In decades from now, the card could very well be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images