Professional streetball legend Bone Collector added another name to his ever-growing graveyard on Monday night: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather was among the many celebrities who took part in Power 106's "50K Charity Basketball Game" at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion, and at one point he had the unfortunate honor of trying to contain Bone Collector out on the perimeter. It didn't end well!

After teasing Mayweather by putting the ball through his legs, BC hit Floyd with a nasty crossover that sent the undefeated boxing champ stumbling to the deck, akin to a knockout blow.

Check out all angles of the devastation below.