Floyd Mayweather has made a lot of money throughout his career and at times, it has felt like money is truly all he worries about. While he could have been taking big fights against some of the best up-and-comers in the world, Floyd has decided to go an alternative route by fighting guys with no real boxing experience. In 2017, he did it with Conor McGregor, and on Sunday night, he did it all over again with Logan Paul.

This time around, no winner was declared although it seemed obvious that Floyd was the better fighter. He landed more shots and put together more quality combinations when compared to Logan who mostly flailed around when he had an opening. Regardless, some people are now criticizing Floyd for his performance although he clearly doesn't care. In fact, after the fight, Floyd stunted on those who have something negative to say.

“When the money comes, we’ll see who's the real winner," Floyd said. It has been estimated that Floyd can make anywhere from $50 to $100 million from this fight which is pretty incredible. While the fight itself may have been nothing special, there is no denying that this was a massive money-making endeavor for everyone involved.

Moving forward, perhaps we will see Floyd in the ring against Logan's brother Jake, who is the much more accomplished boxer.

