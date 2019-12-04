Floyd Mayweather is one of the richest athletes to ever live and he's not afraid to show it. The undefeated boxer has been able to win himself a ton of cash throughout his career and he can typically be found spending it on homes, cars, clothes, and everything in between. When you're a rich as Floyd, you can usually afford to get a little crazy at the strip club and that's exactly what he did recently, according to TMZ.

In the video below, Floyd can be seen living his best life at the G5ive strip club in Miami. The boxer has numerous stacks of $100 bills and throws them up in the air without a care in the world. If you were one of the strippers in the club that night, you certainly left work considerably richer than you were before.

Mayweather will have plenty more opportunities to increase his wealth in the future as he recently announced that he would be coming out of retirement. Fans are excited to see who he's going to fight next but for now, we're all playing the waiting game. Based on his recent strip club exploits, it seems like Mayweather isn't too worried about his comeback right now.

Hopefully, we see him back in the ring sooner than later.