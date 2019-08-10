Just when you thought they'd reached a new frontier in their relationship, Floyd Mayweather is back to ridiculing his greatest friend-turned-foe,50 Cent. It's entirely possible Floyd Mayweather saw his window of opportunity come into view, as 50 Cent anguished over unpaid debts at the strip club at the umpteenth time. For those keeping score: 50 Cent's money is Michael Blackson to burn, and the comedian is the least bit interested in paying him back. It would appear they both have a very different read on the situation.

Enter Floyd Mayweather, kicking the mule while he's down- on a completely unrelated note. Mayweather's fixation: the unequivocal downturn of 50 Cent's musical career. "It was only 4 shots that ended Curtis Jackson rap career," Floyd wrote in his dismemberment of 50 Cent's last ten years as a recording artist. Floyd broke things down in 4 separate clauses.

"1. You tried desperately to revive your career by going head to head with Kanye West and got dragged publicly, taking a unanimous decision loss," Floyd wrote in descending order. "2.Jay Z been killing the champagne game with Ace of Spade selling worldwide at premium prices for well over a decade, while Curtis got a bottle with a cheap chess piece on it that taste like shampoo." "3. Beats by Dre headphones was a home run smash, we all know that but what the fuck was Curtis’s SMS Audio headphones? That was some straight bullshit the FEDs had something to do with. Those are snitch headphones, you can be in your car and hear the people's conversation in the vehicle next to you," he added next, before closing with the 4th and final 'nail in the coffin.' "4.Diddy got Ciroc and its still selling worldwide and you can’t find Efen in no stores and it's well known the shit taste like rubbing alcohol."

It's not a matter of IF but WHEN, as 50 Cent will surely pick apart the text for all of Floyd's unforced grammatical and syntactical errors. Let us know: do you agree with Floyd's assessment of 50 Cent's downfall, or is he simply talking that JAZZ with his opponent on the back heel?

