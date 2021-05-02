Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are slated to fight each other on June 6th of this year which is certainly going to be an interesting battle. Of course, this fight is purely an exhibition which means Mayweather doesn't have to worry about losing when it comes to his record. However, if he does lose, it will probably be the most embarrassing loss in the history of boxing, so Floyd is better off preparing and making sure he comes away with the W.

Meanwhile, many people have been asking why he would take such a fight. It's not every day a boxer of his stature would risk their reputation just for a little exhibition match. Well, in a recent interview, Floyd was very transparent with the fact that it all comes down to money.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“Because a fight is something that goes on your record forever. This is an exhibition. Remember this, I got a sharp mind," Mayweather said. "I told y'all I was entertainer, so I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million. Or me and Logan Paul can go out and entertain people and bring in 9 figures, $100 million. Why not?"

When it comes to actual professional fights, Floyd is 50-0 and he doesn't have anything to prove. For him, it's the money that's more important right now, which is certainly understandable, regardless of where he is in his life or career.