Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will go down as two of the greatest boxers to ever do it, once the dust is settled and everything is said and done. The two were the best in the sport when they were in their primes and for a long time, fans were begging for a match between them. Eventually, it finally happened although the fight turned out to be quite disappointing in terms of pure entertainment value. Regardless, Mayweather came away with a huge win and fans have been asking for a rematch ever since.

Over the last few months, Pacquiao has been the one pushing hard for a rematch and Mayweather seems to be ducking it. According to TMZ, Pacquiao recently made a video with Alibaba founder Jack Ma who also wants to fight Floyd.

As you can imagine, TMZ had to ask Mayweather about this latest development and unsurprisingly, Mayweather was hilariously dismissive. Based on the video below, it seems as though the undefeated fighter doesn't even know who Ma is. Ma is one of the richest men in the world so he probably won't take that diss very likely. Money Mayweather also said he could easily beat Floyd again and that none of this is worth his time.

Needless to say, it's going to take a while before rematch ever happens.