Floyd Mayweather and his girlfriend Jamie Lynn have experienced a heartbreaking tragedy this past week, according to TMZ. Per their report, it was revealed that Mayweather's girlfriend has a relative who died by suicide at Mayweather's Las Vegas condo. The relative's name is Jarrett Johnson and on Monday, he was discovered by a friend who called the authorities. Unfortunately, Johnson could not be revived.

The 24-year-old used to play NCAA football for the Lindenwood Lions. Following the news of Johnson's passing, the Lions took to Twitter and wrote "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Lion Jarrett Johnson in this difficult time. Once a Lion, Always a Lion."

As the report explains, Mayweather has various residences all across Las Vegas, and at the time of Johnson's passing, it is unknown whether or not he was living at the condo. Johnson and Mayweather had actually become good friends over these past few years and had gone to various sporting events together.

Mayweather is reportedly devastated by the loss, as are Johnson's family and friends who have been paying tribute to the young man on social media.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Our hearts go out to Johnson's family and friends during this difficult time.

[Via]