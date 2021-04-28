When we reported on the new date of Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's bout last week, it was speculative. Now, thanks to an Instagram post made by Mayweather, it has been confirmed that these two will face off in Miami in just a little over a month. Just recently, we witnessed Jake Paul take out Ben Askren in a surprising first-round knockout, and it's his brother's turn to put his money where his mouth is.

"JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI," Mayweather wrote in the official announcement. "Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hardrock Stadium."

He continued, "@mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!! Tickets will be going on sale next week." Mayweather also included several hashtags, including one that read "Bragging Rights," so if you thought you'd heard enough trash talk, get ready to hear much more.

Mayweather's bodyguard, Greg TMT, took to his boss's comment section with a lengthy description of Floyd's in-ring accomplishments. "It’s time to get busy!! [fire emoji] Set up funeral arrangements for This kid cause he’s about to understand what world he just entered!! [skull emoji]." This is shaping up to be one of the biggest fights of the year and after all of the back and forths that have gone on on social media over the last few months, it will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

Of course, Mayweather also plans on taking on Jake Paul, as well. No details on the purses for the Logan fight, but that should be revealed in due time. How do you think the Mayweather vs. Paul fight will go down?