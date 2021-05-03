Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the best boxers to ever step in the ring and his legacy will forever be remembered. At 50-0, it's hard to deny Floyd's greatness and even with his upcoming fight against Logan Paul, there's no real way to criticize what he's done in terms of boxing. Of course, Mayweather also has The Money Team, which has proven to be an incredibly successful venture that has showcased just how much wealth he is able to bring in.

Recently, Mayweather got to appear on the "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" podcast where he spoke about a whole range of different topics. At one point, Mayweather was asked whether or not any of his kids would become boxers. Floyd's response was quite humorous, as he said "Nah, they like to smoke weed."

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Floyd currently has two sons, one aged 20 and the other 19. Based on Mayweather's comments here, neither of them seem to be too interested in being the next big thing when it comes to boxing, which is certainly understandable. There is a lot of baggage that would come with that, and sometimes, you just want to go out and do your own thing.

Either way, if you were hoping for the third generation of Mayweather boxing stars, you will be sorely disappointed.