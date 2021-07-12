Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor infamously fought all the way back in 2017, and of course, Mayweather came out of that match with the win. Since that time, McGregor has been pushing for a rematch, and when it comes to his UFC career, he has been taking some pretty massive Ls. His first fight back was a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, and in 2021, McGregor has lost back-to-back matches against Dustin Poirier.

The most recent of those matches was on Saturday where McGregor snapped his leg, leading to a fairly gruesome scene. As one can imagine, Mayweather took great joy in McGregor's loss as he took to Instagram on Sunday with a token of gratitude for Dustin Poirier.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Mayweather bet a whopping $50,000 on the fight. He placed his money on Poirier who was a -140 favorite. In the end, Poirier's big win gave Mayweather an $85,000 ticket, which means the legendary boxer made a nice $35,000 profit. Mayweather has been known to engage in some sports gambling in the past and this was certainly no exception. After all, Poirier seemed like easy money after his fight against McGregor back in January.

As for the Irish-born fighter, he will now have to undergo rigorous rehab as he looks to make a comeback in 2022. It remains to be seen who his opponent will be, once he's ready to fight again.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images