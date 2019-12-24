Floyd Mayweather is one of the richest athletes on the planet so it's no surprise that he can afford some pretty lavish and expensive Christmas gifts. At the top of his gift-receiving list is his daughter Iyanna who, of course, had a very public falling out with the likes of NBA YoungBoy. In light of this, it appears as though Floyd is trying to lift his daughter's spirits with a fairly amazing Christmas gift.

As he took to Instagram late last night, Mayweather flexed a silver G-Wagon with a huge Christmas ribbon on it. As you can see from the photos below, the car has a V8 engine which means it is packed with power. G-Wagons go for as much as $150,000 which makes this a very expensive gift although we're sure Iyanna appreciates it immensely.

Mayweather has always been known for loving fast cars and now he is bestowing that interest upon his daughter. G-Wagons have become a bit of a status symbol amongst rich people these days so the car will certainly go a long way in letting people know that Iyanna has it made. Whether it's Christmas or a birthday, this is one of the best presents money can buy.