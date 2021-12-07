Floyd Mayweather has gone up against some pretty amazing fighters throughout his career, with Canelo Alvarez being one of them. At the time, Alvarez was a young fighter while Mayweather was leaving his prime. In the end, Mayweather dominated Canelo, leading to the Mexican fighter's only loss. Since that time, Canelo has expressed interest in a rematch, but Mayweather simply does not seem to care.

On Sunday, Mayweather spoke about Canelo after Gervonta Davis defeated Isaac Cruz. Mayweather was not very complimentary while speaking about Alvarez, and in fact, he even belittled the legendary boxer. Floyd doesn't think Canelo is all that great, and that much of his success has been manufactured by easy opponents.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

“But, you take a guy like Canelo (Alvarez), this guy can pick and choose who he wants to fight. And I’m going to tell you all the truth about Canelo…” Mayweather said. “That mother f*cker easy, man. Cakewalk. Easy. Y’all sitting up here praising this dude. This dude was nothing. I was almost forty years older when I cooked this dude. Easy.”

Floyd's comments are controversial, however, that is exactly what you can expect from Mayweather. He has never been one to compliment his opponents, and Alvarez is no different, despite all of his recent success.