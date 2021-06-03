Excitement is flowing through the air in Miami as Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to fight against each other on Sunday. Coming into this match, pretty well everyone has picked Floyd to be the winner, as he is simply too much of a legend to lose against someone like Logan Paul. Regardless, this fight is going to make a lot of money, and the fanfare surrounding it is going to be a whole lot of fun. The actual boxing might not be spectacular, but the actual event could very well prove to be worth the price of admission, and then some.

Just four days before the fight, Logan and Floyd met up with each other for the ceremonial stare-down, in which each fighter gets just a little too close to each other. As you can see in the clip below, Floyd and Logan held their stares for quite a long time, and it seemed as though Mayweather had no interest in smack talk, although Paul had other plans.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Needless to say, both of these men are locked in prior to their fight on Sunday, and it should be interesting to see how things play out. Even if Logan doesn't have much of a chance, it would be compelling to see just how long he can stretch the fight out.

Give us your thoughts on the fight, in the comments below. Will you be watching?