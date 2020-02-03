Floyd Mayweather has reportedly been accused of assault by a 32-year old man who asked the boxing legend for a photo outside of the Fontainebleau Hilton hotel in Miami on February 1.

According to TMZ, the accuser, Ricco Kimborough, claims that he approached Money Mayweather at around 8:30 in the morning on Saturday, but his request for a picture was turned down as Floyd simply replied, "I can't even get a good morning first?" Furthermore, Kimborough alleges that Mayweather's security team put their hands on him while Floyd shouted pleasantries from a distance.

TMZ Sports reports:

In the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Ricco claims Floyd's security team "pushed him away from Mayweather" while Floyd yelled at him, "I'll beat your ass." At one point, Ricco says if he gets his ass kicked by Floyd, "I'll get all your money too!" Floyd says, "You can get this ass-whooping for free."