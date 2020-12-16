Florida Gators men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson is in stable condition and able to breathe on his own after suffering a frightening on-court injury, last weekend.

"Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health. He even FaceTimed the team!" his family wrote in a statement.

"We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days," they continued. "We will continue to share updates about Keyontae's health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him."

During the Gators' 83-71 loss to Florida State, Johnson collapsed following a timeout. The ESPN broadcast was in a commercial break as he fell, but covered him being tended to as it returned.

Johnson was quickly taken to a nearby hospital where he was determined to be in critical condition.

A cause for Johnson's collapse has still not been determined.

The 21-year-old forward has legitimate NBA potential. Johnson won SEC Preseason Player of the Year earlier this season and averaged an impressive 14 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game last season.

The Gators' game against North Florida, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

