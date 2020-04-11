Florida has always been one of the wildest states in America. Seemingly every day, there is a "Florida Man" or "Florida Woman" story that goes viral. Well, the latest one is certainly a doozy. A woman in the state, Abril Cestoni, has been arrested after filling her neighbors' mailboxes with Easter Eggs that contained some not so wholesome insides.

Typically, you put chocolate in Easter Eggs. Cestoni decided that it would be a good idea to fill the eggs with pamphlets that contained pornographic images. In fact, Cestoni has some peculiar philosophies when it comes to religion and felt as though porn was a great way to spread those beliefs.

"Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help. This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy."

What makes this scenario interesting is the fact that it probably wasn't even the craziest story to come out of Florida that week. Regardless, it's good that Cestoni doesn't have the Coronavirus because she could have endangered everyone in her community.

Cestoni is facing 11 counts for the distribution of obscene material. She also got charged for violating the COVID-19-related stay at home order.

