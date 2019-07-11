There have been a few people who have tried to copycat the viral video of the girl who licked the Bluebell ice cream but one woman in Florida allegedly took the challenge to a new level. A 66-year-old woman was charged with criminal mischief and tampering with consumer products for allegedly urinating in a bucket that's used to churn ice cream and spitting into containers of ice cream, Tampa Bay reports.

Jung Soon Wypcha owns the Indian Shores Food Market that sits right next to Lu Lu's Ice Cream Shop in Indian Shores, FL. Paul Chiulli, the owner of LuLu's, explained that the two stores share a bathroom which is how Wypcha gained access to the ice cream store. According to the affidavit, Wypcha went to the bathroom with the door slightly open and was seen not washing her hands on five separate occasions in a day. She was later seen going into the ice cream freezer and putting her hands into the containers.

A day later, she was seen picking her nose and putting her hands in the ice cream. The affidavit also said that she also spit into ice cream containers. A few days after that, she tried to walk into the washroom. When she found out the washroom was locked, she allegedly urinated into a bucket that's used to churn ice cream. The bucket was then dumped into the same sink used to wash the store's utensils and bowls. And to top things off, she went on to dip her hands in the ice cream freezer again.